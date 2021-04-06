PM Modi Shares BJP's Mantra On 41st Foundation Day 'Nation Bigger Than The Party'

On the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 41st foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party workers on Tuesday. PM Modi began his speech by wishing the party workers, "Many congratulations to all of you on BJP Foundation Day. Today 41 years of the party's glorious journey are being completed. These 41 years bear witness to how a party works with service and dedication". The 41st foundation day coincides with the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.

'Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh': PM Modi

"Our mantra has been 'Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh' (the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party). This tradition continues to this day. We fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision (of one India), scrapped Article 370 and gave Kashmir the constitutional right," said PM Modi READ | Puducherry sees tight security for polls; one 'all-women poll booth' in each constituency

"BJP means defeating dynasty-based politics. It means an opportunity to able leadership. It means transparency and good governance. It means 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas'. At the same time, the fate of dynasty and nepotism is also being witnessed in 21st century India, " said PM Modi. READ | 'CM’s silence raises questions': BJP fires at MVA govt after HM Anil Deshmukh resigns

PM Modi speaks on Rumours

PM Modi further said, "Today false narratives are being weaved. Be it on farm laws, CAA or labour laws. Such rumours aim to create political instability. Sometimes they say citizenship will be snatched, sometimes it's farmers' land, but they're white lies. Every BJP worker has to understand that there is a well-intentioned politics behind it, this is a big conspiracy and they need to make people aware".

BJP is not a 'poll winning machine': PM Modi

"If BJP wins polls, it's called 'poll winning machine', but if others win, there's appreciation. People who say we're a 'poll winning machine' don't understand India's Constitution. Truth is that BJP is not a 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people. Our government is being evaluated by its delivery system. It is becoming the new motto of the functioning of governments in the country. Despite this, the misfortune is that if the BJP wins the election, then it is called an election-winning machine," said PM Modi.

PM Modi hails party workers

"The workers give strength to the BJP, working among the people they further enhance the power of the organization. Through their life, conduct, efforts, they continue to work to win the hearts of the people. Today, the BJP is the largest party in the world due to the efforts of the activists. In states like Kerala and West Bengal, our workers are threatened, they are attacked, their family is attacked. But they remain steadfast to their ideology, they persevere." This only happens in our party( BJP, where the workers serve the party with their body, mind and money. Hundreds of activists have sacrificed for the party. Hundreds of activists have been killed".

In order to mark the foundation day, various programmes have been organised at the booth level. Webinars at the state and district levels will be conducted to discuss the glorious history, evolution, ideology and commitments of the party.

BJP Leaders tweets

BJP national president tweeted, "On the occasion of the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I salute all the great men of the organization who have surrendered themselves and brought the party to this glory. The BJP is an organization whose party is the family of its members".

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, Wishing all the BJP workers on the foundation day of BJP. I salute all the great men who made the BJP a huge banyan tree with their blood sweat. Under the leadership of nationalist ideology, Antyodaya and under the leadership of Modi Ji, the BJP is constantly striving to make India self-sufficient".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to all the workers and supporters of BJP's on 41st foundation day. The BJP is working for nation-building by taking all sections of the society into confidence. We are proud that Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi today India has established itself as a strong and self-respecting country".

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweets, "Dedicated in order to build 'New India' with the goal of country service and development, Best wishes to BJP on the 41st Foundation Day. I salute all the great men and workers of the party who have made their invaluable contribution in establishing the BJP as the world's largest political party".

Bharatiya Janata Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was founded as Bharatiya Jana Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from being 'dual members' of the party and the RSS. Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated a new political party. Thus, the BJP came into existence on April 6, 1980.

