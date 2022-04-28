PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Brahmaputra River On Way To Dibrugarh; 'lifeline Of Assam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Cancer Care Centre in Assam's Dibrugarh district post the ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ rally in Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, April 28.

On his way to Dibrugarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted magnificent pictures of the Brahmaputra river, calling it "the lifeline for the people of Assam and an integral part of Assam’s history and culture."

The Prime Minister visited Dibrugarh in Assam on Thursday for the inauguration of various projects in the education and healthcare sectors.

Assam’s Cancer Care Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a Cancer Care Centre in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The centre has been developed by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts.

The Cancer Care Centre at Dibrugarh is part of 17 medical facilities being developed by ACCF, of which seven have been inaugurated by the Prime Minister during his day-long visit to the state. He unveiled a plaque in front of the centre, in the presence of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PM Modi inspected the facilities and equipment in the centre, situated on the Assam Medical College and Hospital premise during his brief tour. He also inaugurated six other similar facilities, located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, and Darrang.

'Difficulties reducing in North-East': PM Modi in Diphu

Addressing the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong District on Thursday at around 11 am, PM Modi said, “Today the double-engine government is developing the nation with the notion of "Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas". .

Expressing his happiness at the development the region has witnessed in the last few years, the Prime Minister said, “Today in Assam, work of making more than 2,600 Amrit Sarovar (water bodies developed and rejuvenated under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) will start. Such water bodies have a rich tradition in the North-East and tribal areas. Water reservoirs will be created in every village in North-East, making it a source of income for the people. After 2014, difficulties in the North-East region are reducing and states are progressing.”