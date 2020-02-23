PM Modi Shares Inspiring Story Of 105-yr-old Student Bageerathi Amma During 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, gave an example of a 105-year-old woman from Kerala who pursued her education at an advanced age and inspired people to never let the student within themselves die.

Speaking at his 62nd Mann Ki Baat radio program, PM Modi said, "If we wish to progress in life, develop ourselves, and wish to achieve something then the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die. Our 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma also gives us this inspiration."

Bageerathi Amma who lives in Kerala's Kollam lost her mother at a very young age and she lost her husband as well. But she did not lose her courage and spirit, Prime Minister said.

READ | 105-year-old Kerala Woman Clears Fourth Standard Examination With Flying Colours

Amma had to quit school at a very young age but began her re-schooling at the age of 105. Despite her advanced age, she wrote the level four exam and then waited for results, PM Modi said while narrating her inspirational story.

"She scored 75 per cent in her exams. Not just that, she scored cent per cent in Mathematics. Bageerathi Amma now wants to continue her studies and wants to appear for higher exams," PM Modi said.

105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who cleared class four equivalency exam was felicitated Kerala State Literacy Mission in Kollam on February 6.

READ | PM Modi Hails Silk-weaving Women Of Purnia, Shares Their Inspirational Story

Bageerathi Amma clears exams with flying colours

Bageerathi Amma appeared for the fourth standard equivalency exam at the age of 105 and cleared it with flying colours becoming the oldest student in the nation. She had appeared for the examination, conducted by the state literacy mission, at Kollam last year and the result was announced on Wednesday, February 5.

As per the results, she scored 205 out of a total of 275 marks and also scored full marks in mathematics. Due to her advanced age, she took three days to complete all the three question papers on Environment, Mathematics, and Malayalam, literacy mission souces said.

READ | 'Proud That India Will Chair COP Convention On Migratory Species For 3 Years': PM Modi

Bageerathi Amma scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam last November and become the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission and has passed her examination.

This grandmother from Parakulam in Kollam district of Kerala has six children and 16 grandchildren.

READ | Preserve, Conserve India's Biodiversity, Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat