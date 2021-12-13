PM Modi Shares Lunch With Workers Of Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, Lauds Them For Hard Work

After inaugurating the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a moment to express his gratitude to the hundreds of workers who put their sweat, blood and tears to bring the dream project to completion. Addressing the crowd that comprised Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Governor Anandiben Patel among other big names, PM Modi bowed down to the workers.

PM Modi bows down to the workers; lauds their hard work

"They did not stop and in fact scripted success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19. Today, I have got the opportunity to meet them and to take their blessings," the Prime Minister said. He added, "I would also like to thank our craftsmen, engineers, people of the administration and those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, I also congratulate the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who united day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project."

Before the inauguration, PM Modi showered flowers on the workers to express his gratitude towards them. Thereafter, he was also seen posing with them for a group photograph.

PM Modi has lunch with workers

Later in the day, PM Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath took time off to have lunch with the workers who made the Kashi Vishwanath Dham possible. In the videos and pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, PM Modi can be seen sitting with the workers, having the same food and in the same culinary.

#WATCH | Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. pic.twitter.com/XAX371ThEw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi was constantly monitoring the construction of the Kashi Viswanath Corridor by the workers. He viewed a model of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor built at his residence and gave his personal inputs and suggestions to the architects through video conferencing. A live drone monitoring was also arranged for PM Modi to monitor the progress of construction on the holy site as he could not physically visit it.

The first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' that was inaugurated on Monday comprises 23 buildings providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties.