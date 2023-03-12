PM Modi Shares Special Anecdote By Australian Minister; ‘This Shows Cultural Connect’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a special anecdote from his meeting with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and underlined the rich cultural connection between the two countries. Narrating the Australian Minister’s fondness for his Indian teacher, PM Modi revealed that his teacher Mrs Ebert migrated from Goa to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in the capital city of South Australia.

Sharing the pictures of Farrell’s teacher Mrs Ebert, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting. He was taught by one Mrs Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding.”

During the lunch in honour of my friend PM @AlboMP, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting…he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding. pic.twitter.com/l0dKJbFCbZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2023

He further informed that Mrs Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie migrated from Goa to Australia’s Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school there. PM Modi also said that her daughter Leonie later went on to become the president of the South Australian Institute of Teachers.

Mrs. Ebert, her husband and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950’s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2023

The Prime Minister revealed his happiness to hear the anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connection between India and Australia and said, “It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly."

PM Modi & Albanese to work together to combat terrorism

Prime Minister Modi on Friday during the first annual India-Australia Summit held wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and vowed to work closely to take concerted action against globally proscribed terrorist entities and to contribute to the common fight against terrorism, including through combating terror financing.

Releasing a joint statement Modi and Albanese strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for strengthened international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

"They called upon all countries to work together to root out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupt terrorist networks and their financing channels and halt use of terrorist proxies and cross-border movement of terrorists," the joint statement said.