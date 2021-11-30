PM Modi Shares Special Tune Dedicated To Him By People Of Meghalaya's Kongthong Village

On Sunday, November 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Meghalaya's Kongthong village, also known as 'whistling village,' for dedicating a special tune to him. The villagers composed a special tune for the Prime Minister, to honour the central government's efforts in promoting the Kongthong village as a prime tourism destination. PM Modi reshared the video on Twitter featuring the special tune sung by a woman, that was originally shared by Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. "Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful," wrote PM Modi on Twitter.

Earlier, Meghalaya CM Sangma had tweeted the video praising the Centre's efforts to promote the Kongthong hamlet as a top tourist destination. "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, please accept this special tune composed by the villagers of Kongthong in your honour & in appreciation of GoI’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination [sic]," he wrote. Since being shared, the video has gone viral on social media platforms. As of now, it has garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 2,300 retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated a plethora of comments from people.

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "North Eastern People should be grateful to Our PM Modiji for taking North East to Mainland People through his dozens of Visits, Speeches, Writings and addressing it as Ashtalakshmi. No PM has done so much for North East as Modiji. Jai Hind [sic]. "Modi Ji, It's Blissful. Your Foresight Eyes brings out such wonderful places for the Wisdom of Bharat. We are very proud of your Wiser & Wider Manas. You will do more than this very sooner. Bharatha Mathaa always withIN you. Jai Hind. [sic]," wrote another comment. "Had been to Kong Thong during 2019 Monsoon. The kindness and innocence of the villagers, the mesmerising beauty & cleanliness of the village, whistling the names of people are all unparalleled [sic]," expressed a third.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@SangmaConrad