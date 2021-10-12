PM Modi Shares Thread On Gujarat's Culture; Hails Ancestors As 'outstanding Visionaries'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that there were treasures in every area of India that must be seen to be appreciated, and that India's people had inherited such magnificent wonders.

Attaching a tweet by IIM alumnus Vinayak, PM Modi wrote, "Came across this lovely thread on the culture and heritage of Gujarat. There are such treasures in every part of India, which have to be seen to be admired. Our ancestors were indeed outstanding visionaries, from whom we have inherited such fine wonders."

Came across this lovely thread on the culture and heritage of Gujarat. There are such treasures in every part of India, which have to be seen to be admired.



Our ancestors were indeed outstanding visionaries, from whom we have inherited such fine wonders. https://t.co/THKHwfvx3D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

In a series of tweets, the IIM alumnus emphasised Gujarat's rich cultural legacy. He noted, "Had the opportunity of visiting Rani ki Vav, Patan and Surya Mandir at Modhera, Gujarat. Stepping inside these campuses sends a chill down your spine. The sheer audacity of the skill and vision of those who built these structures 1000 years ago is incomprehensible."

He further claimed that Rani ki Vav is an inverted temple built four stories below ground. He said, "It honours water, and is a water harvesting structure. Built about 1000 years ago, it represents the zenith of sustainable dev policy, maru-gurjara architecture, exquisite sculpture, devotion and spirituality." Rani ki Vav, also known as Ranki Vav, is a stepwell in the Gujarati town of Patan. It is situated on the Saraswati River's banks. It was attributed to Udayamati, daughter of Khengara of Saurashtra, queen and spouse of Chaulukya king Bhima I in the 11th century.

"Visiting locations like this instils confidence in oneself. As young Indians, it broadens our understanding of our own skills. We can also be beautiful, magical, and unique. We're more than merely knockoffs of other people's lifestyles. We have something beautiful of our own," he remarked.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: @narendramodi/Twitter