PM Modi Shares Video Of 3,000 Blackbucks Crossing Road At Velavadar National Park; Watch

Gujarat's Department of Information on Wednesday, July 29, had shared an astounding video where nearly 3000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park. Amused by these visuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted the video and wrote, "Excellent".

Velavadar Blackbuck National Park

The Velavadar Blackbuck National Park is located north of Bhavnagar which was established in July 1976, as an initial protected area of about 18 sq km. In 1980, another 16 sq km were added to increase the total area to 34 sq km. It is one of the smallest national parks in the country that comprises a robust amount of species for the wildlife lover.

The place encompasses large areas of pale, custard-coloured grassland stretching between two seasonal rivers. The national park is famous for its blackbucks. This beautiful animal is a fast antelope that sport elegant spiralling horns as long as 65cm in mature males.

About 1800 inhabit the park, alongside India’s largest antelope, blue bulls, and birds such as wintering harriers from Siberia. There are over 120 species of birds that can be spotted in and around the park. Sometimes even wolves are found. The best time to visit the sanctuary is early in the morning when chances of seeing the wolves and the blackbucks are easy. The blackbucks move around the pale gold grasslands in groups. The males gaze around together while the females and fawns move in their own group.

Blackbucks

Blackbuck is an antelope that belongs to the tribe of Antilopini which also includes gazelles, the springbok, and the gerenuk. The adult male Blackbucks weigh about 34-45kgas and have horns, which are long, spirally twisted, V-shaped, and covered with pronounced ridges nearly to the tips. While the females weigh about 31-39kgs and don't have horns. They are primary grazers and prefer green grass.

Their population over the years has reduced in India. In 1947, the total blackbuck population was about 80,000 which came down to 8,000 by 1964. Since then it has been recovered to 25,000 in protected areas. Blackbucks rely mainly on eyesight to avoid capture and their main predators are pariah dogs and jackals.

(Image credit: UNSPLASH/PTI)