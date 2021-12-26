Addressing the last edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the people through the 84th episode on Sunday. During this while, he also shared a video of some Greek students singing India's national song, Vande Mataram.

Speaking on that, PM Modi said that the spirit which is embedded in Vande Mataram fills the mind of the people with pride and enthusiasm. Providing details on the video, he said that the students from Greece have presented Vande Mataram in their High School in Illia. Appreciating the beauty of the song, he said, "The way students have sung Vande Mataram is amazing and commendable. Such efforts bring the people of the two countries closer. My greetings to the people of Greece and their teachers. I appreciate their effort during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Along with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat during his final episode.

PM Modi touches upon a slew of topics

Speaking during the last episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people ahead of the new year. Applauding the collective efforts of grass-root level changemakers, he said that there are many people who are doing great things and making great efforts towards the coming generation.

Speaking about the ongoing pandemic threat, he said that precautions are important in wake of the new variant and people need to stay aware and get vaccinated.

He also mentioned a letter from Group Captain Varun Singh who passed away after battling for life after the IAF helicopter crash which killed General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on December 8.

Notably, Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. It is broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan where the Prime Minister speaks to the people on several key issues. Recently, he also called upon the citizens to share their views for the last edition of Mann ki Baat.



Image: DD News/@PTI