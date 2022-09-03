Last Updated:

PM Modi Shares Video Of INS Vikrant's Commissioning; 'Can't Express Of Pride In Words'

After commissioning India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, PM Modi called it an important symbol for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' dream.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi


Sharing a video of the commissioning of INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he can't express his feeling of pride in words. In a historic achievement on Friday, PM Modi commissioned the country's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. The commissioning of the warship is being termed a significant step for India's defense sector. 

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "A historic day for India! The feeling of pride when I was aboard INS Vikrant yesterday cannot be expressed in words."

INS Vikrant has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The indigenously built warship has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India. 

'INS Vikrant example of self-reliance': PM Modi 

After commissioning India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, PM Modi called the warship an important symbol for India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' goal. Addressing the ceremony, he praised the capability of INS Vikrant and the country's unique feat. 

Recalling the five pledges put forth by him during his Independence Day speech, he said that a reflection of all the resolves can be seen in the journey of this aircraft carrier. "Today, we are witnessing a picture of our freedom fighters' dream of a strong India. Vikrant is enormous and gigantic. Vikrant is distinct and special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is proof of India's hard work, ability, influence and commitment in the 21st century," he added. 

"INS Vikrant is the incomparable Amrit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant. This is a unique opportunity of pride for every Indian. This increases the self-respect of every Indian," the Prime Minister said. 

INS Vikrant: India's first indigenously built warship

  1. INS Vikrant has a total cabling length of 2,400 kms which equals the distance between Kochi and Delhi. Apart from this, the amount of steel used in the ship is reportedly equivalent to four times the steel used in the making of the Eiffel Tower.
  2. The aircraft carrier is capable of generating enough electricity to power a small town. It was further revealed that Vikrant can travel at a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.
  3. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. 
  4. INS Vikrant adds India to the elite group of nations with the ability to manufacture indigenous aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes.
  5. It has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 sailors. The ship also includes specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.
