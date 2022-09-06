PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Address Joint Briefing; Affirm, 'Ties Will Reach New Heights'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Soon after arriving, PM Hasina was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Calling India 'a friend', PM Hasina said, “India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it’s a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our Liberation War. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other."

After holding delegation-level talks in Hyderabad House, both the Prime Ministers signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for the enhancement of connectivity, energy, food security, and trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in region: PM Modi

Speaking during the joint press briefing, PM Modi said, "Last year, we celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. We also celebrated the first 'Maitri Divas'. India-Bangladesh relationship will achieve new heights in the coming time." Further adding, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Today, Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner and our biggest trade partner in the region. There is a continuous improvement in the people-to-people cooperation."

"Trade between India-Bangladesh is increasing rapidly. We have decided to extend cooperation in the IT, Space and Nuclear sectors. Talks are also underway between India and Bangladesh on power transmission lines," PM Modi said during the joint briefing.

Prime Minister Modi added, "We have extended our cooperation on flood mitigation. We have been sharing real-time data regarding floods with Bangladesh and have also discussed terrorism. It's imperative, that we together face the forces that are adversarial to us."

With India signing an important agreement regarding water-sharing of Kushiyara River between the two countries, PM Modi said, "54 rivers flow through India-Bangladesh border and are linked to the livelihood of people in both countries." He further remarked, "In the last few years, our mutual cooperation has increased. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and I had discussion on various bilateral, regional and international issues. We need to take lessons from the pandemic and recent global happenings to strengthen our economy."

"Across Asia, India is the biggest market for exports from Bangladesh. To further expedite this progress, we will soon initiate discussions on a bilateral economic comprehensive partnership agreement," said PM Modi.

India is our closest & most important neighbour: PM Sheikh Hasina

Following PM Modi's address, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "The two countries have resolved many outstanding issues and we hope that all outstanding issues, including Teesta water-sharing treaty, would be concluded at an early date."

"I appreciate Modi ji's visionary leadership that continues to provide added momentum to our bilateral relations. India is the most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh. India-Bangladesh bilateral relations are known to be a role model for neighbourhood diplomacy," PM Hasina said, adding, "At the new dawn of the Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years, I extend our best wishes as India moves forward to attaining the resolutions made for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."