PM Modi Shuns Chair, Sits With Shramiks Of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor In Varanasi; WATCH

In a selfless act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the chair that appeared to have been placed for him and sat on the stairs with the construction workers. Netizens hailed PM Modi for being different from all the other leaders in the present time and some of them also questioned if anybody else would do the same gesture. On Monday, PM Modi had lunch with the construction workers who worked on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project.

Haters can call it ‘tokenism’ or whatever else they like, but how many of them would deny a chair and sit even with their domestic help on the same level? @narendramodi offers dignity to people. pic.twitter.com/M3sb79GdTp — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) December 16, 2021

PM Modi's Varanasi visit

The Prime Minister arrived in Varanasi on Monday morning and visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During the same visit, PM Modi took a dip in Ganga at Lalita Ghat before he unveiled the mega project, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The corridor is significant as it connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the several ghats along the river Ganga. After revealing the project, PM Modi said, “Kashi to Kashi hai” and chanted “Har Har Mahadev”.

PM Modi on Monday also said, “Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand 'Bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture and traditions. Here you'll see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future.”

It is to note that the 13 December unveiling by PM Modi came after on 8 March he laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor which is spread across 5 lakh square feet. As many as 23 buildings were constructed to provide diverse facilities for the devotees as part of the project.

Furthermore, after the unveiling of the project, PM Modi slammed the opposition for ignoring the nation's most ancient city, Varanasi. PM Modi said, "There are many who doubted the people of Varanasi earlier. They used to say that people like Modi will come and go. When I visited here, I was shocked that there was nothing done for Varanasi. People were giving wrong excuses and did not do anything due to selfish reasons. Who can stop Kashi where the Ganges flows by changing its current?."

Image: Twitter/@ShefVaidya