PM Modi Slams Anti-govt Rally In London: For 1st Time, Congress Did What Pakistan Does

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 15, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand slammed the opposition Congress party for its anti-government rally in London. He said, "In London, we have our country's embassy. The embassy represents 130 crore Indians."

Further slamming Congress, The Prime Minister said, "Pakistan had protested in front of the Indian Embassy during the abrogation of Article 370 and then during the Ayodhya verdict. The protests had also resorted to violence. You will be shocked to see the kind of actions taken by Pakistan or the Pakistan funded stooges. For the first time, Congress did what Pakistan used to do."

Congress calls for an international protest

The Congress Party had called for an international protest against the Indian government in front of the Indian embassy in the United Kingdom. Protests were lined up in several countries outside Indian High Commission or Indian Consulate. Indians living in the US, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia were appealed to take part in demonstrations against the Modi government. However, the opposition party was able to gather more than ten people for its anti-government protest. While the rally did not succeed in gathering Indian diaspora abroad, protest in London has sparked a huge controversy.

Cong chooses Pak media to convey message

Adding more heat to the controversy, the Congress party chose to speak to the Pakistan media regarding the “economic crisis and rising unemployment” in India. In a video exclusively accessed by Republic Media, Congress workers are seen holding Pakistan media's microphones. They could be seen addressing people through two mics, both of whom were of Pakistan media. President of the Indian Overseas Congress Kamal Dhaliwal also addressed the people where he slammed the current government of India. As per sources, the event was covered by every other media except for Pakistan.

