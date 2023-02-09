Last Updated:

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Tap Water Connection: 'There Was A Time When...'

PM Modi also talked about how Congress 'never worked to find permanent solutions' and how it only 'dug potholes' instead of making a strong foundation. 

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress saying there was a time when its leaders used to celebrate for a week after inaugurating a handpump in a village; Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the Rajya Sabha in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and slammed Congress amid a disruptive session. He talked about how Congress 'never worked to find permanent solutions' and how it only 'dug potholes' instead of making a strong foundation. 

PM Modi picked the example of providing water to every household and how it was significantly expanded under his government. He even shared an anecdote of a Congress leader in Gujarat who had his picture posted on the front page of a newspaper just after inaugurating a water tank. "We connected the citizens with 'catch the rain' campaign. Not only that, from India's independence to the formation of our government, only three crore households had tap water. In last three to four years, 11 crore houses have got tap water connections", PM Modi said. 

He even took a dig at Congress by saying there was a time when its leaders used to celebrate for a week after inaugurating a handpump in a village.

