PM Modi Slams Congress Over Tap Water Connection: 'There Was A Time When...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the Rajya Sabha in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and slammed Congress amid a disruptive session. He talked about how Congress 'never worked to find permanent solutions' and how it only 'dug potholes' instead of making a strong foundation.

In last 3-4 yrs, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people- we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/XukfTWSvjv — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

PM Modi picked the example of providing water to every household and how it was significantly expanded under his government. He even shared an anecdote of a Congress leader in Gujarat who had his picture posted on the front page of a newspaper just after inaugurating a water tank. "We connected the citizens with 'catch the rain' campaign. Not only that, from India's independence to the formation of our government, only three crore households had tap water. In last three to four years, 11 crore houses have got tap water connections", PM Modi said.

He even took a dig at Congress by saying there was a time when its leaders used to celebrate for a week after inaugurating a handpump in a village.