PM Modi Slams COVID Vaccine Misinformation; 'rumour-spreaders Playing With Innocent Lives'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation on India's response to the devastating COVID second wave and declining cases. As the vaccination drive in the country has been augmented, Prime Minister condemned the misinformation being spread regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and advised people to be alert. He also informed that over 23 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

PM Modi speaks on Vaccine Rumours

"Those who are creating apprehension about the vaccine, spreading rumours, they are playing with the lives of innocent brothers and sisters. One needs to be careful with such rumours. I appeal to the youth, Intellectuals, samaritans to spread awareness about the vaccine," said PM Modi

जो लोग भी वैक्सीन को लेकर आशंका पैदा कर रहे हैं, अफवाहें फैला रहे हैं, वो भोले-भाले भाई-बहनों के जीवन के साथ बहुत बड़ा खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।



ऐसी अफवाहों से सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

'Total 23 crore vaccine administered': PM Modi

"In the last one year, India launched two made-in-India vaccines. Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said.

हर आशंका को दरकिनार करके भारत ने 1 साल के भीतर ही एक नहीं बल्कि दो मेड इन इंडिया वैक्सीन्स लॉन्च कर दी।



हमारे देश ने, वैज्ञानिकों ने ये दिखा दिया कि भारत बड़े-बड़े देशों से पीछे नही है। आज जब मैं आपसे बात कर रहा हूं तो देश में 23 करोड़ से ज्यादा वैक्सीन की डोज़ दी जा चुकी है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

In order to increase vaccine availability, PM Modi stated that the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up. Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country.

'Centralized vaccination drive': PM Modi

PM Modi further announced a centralized vaccination drive in the country. He said all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and given to States for free. 25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, there'll be free vaccines for people above 18 years.

21 जून, सोमवार से देश के हर राज्य में, 18 वर्ष से ऊपर की उम्र के सभी नागरिकों के लिए, भारत सरकार राज्यों को मुफ्त वैक्सीन मुहैया कराएगी।



वैक्सीन निर्माताओं से कुल वैक्सीन उत्पादन का 75 प्रतिशत हिस्सा भारत सरकार खुद ही खरीदकर राज्य सरकारों को मुफ्त देगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

PM speaks on vaccine charge at Pvt Hospitals

PM Modi also stated that now Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as a service charge on vaccines.

"Private sector hospitals can take 25 per cent of the vaccine being made in the country directly, this system will continue. Private hospitals will be able to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine. The state government will be monitoring the task," PM said.

देश में बन रही वैक्सीन में से 25 प्रतिशत, प्राइवेट सेक्टर के अस्पताल सीधे ले पाएं, ये व्यवस्था जारी रहेगी।



प्राइवेट अस्पताल, वैक्सीन की निर्धारित कीमत के उपरांत एक डोज पर अधिकतम 150 रुपए ही सर्विस चार्ज ले सकेंगे।



इसकी निगरानी करने का काम राज्य सरकारों के ही पास रहेगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)