PM Modi Slams Oppn For 'disrupting Process' & Not Working For Pragati Maidan Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project in New Delhi. Later in the day, he also addressed the inauguration ceremony wherein he was seen appreciating the corridor, stating that the Centre has gifted a beautiful, advanced infrastructure to Delhi. He also added that the project was completed after surviving several impediments.

In what seemed to be a veiled attack on the former UPA regime, PM Modi criticised the previous government for not working for the development of the Pragati Maidan, instead, just making announcements for fashion.

“Not much ‘Pragati’ of Pragati Maidan which was formed decades ago to showcase Indian tradition…It was left off…There was a development plan on paper. (Then govt) made announcements in fashion to make it to newspaper headlines and then got busy,” he said.

In addition to that, the Prime Minister, while noting that the project had to undergo several obstacles before its conclusion, also called out the opposition for disrupting the process of such developmental projects.

"The Pragati Maidan project had to undergo several obstacles including the COVID-19 pandemic. And then, there's no dearth of people in our country who knock on the judiciary's door and disrupt the process of such projects, however, we made it through all such obstacles", he remarked.

Notably, the construction of the tunnel was halted multiple times after it commenced in March 2018 and was originally intended to be finished by September. However, it was later pushed back to June 2020 due to the complexities of the construction followed by which, the pandemic outbreak pushed it further to December 2020 and then again to March 2022.

Pragati Maidan project

Inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday morning, the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 920 crores. This project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the exhibition and convention centre that is being developed at the site.

In addition to that, the tunnel and six underpasses that have been inaugurated this morning as a part of the project are expected to ease traffic for at least 1 lakh commuters.

The 1.36-km-long tunnel will have six lanes, with a three-lane carriageway on both sides. It will further connect Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan and will also provide direct connectivity to the huge basement parking of the maidan.

