PM Modi Slams Delhi Government For 'politicising' Metro Project, Highlights BJP's Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kicked off BJP's election campaign as he addressed a rally at the Ramlila Maidan and emphasized the party's effort to make the commute in Delhi comfortable. Prior to PM Modi's rally, various senior leaders of the party addressed the crowd and spoke about various projects and schemes of the government. The elections are expected to take place early in 2020.

While addressing the crowd, PM Modi took an apparent jibe at the opposition for politicising the metro project and further highlighted BJP's efforts in expanding the Delhi Metro unprecedentedly. Furthermore, Prime Minister apprised about the expansion in the work of the metro.

"We've continuously tried to make the commute in Delhi comfortable. Had the Delhi govt not politicized the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier. In the last five years, we have expanded Delhi Metro unprecedentedly. Prior to 2014, the Delhi Metro network was expanding at an average of 14 km per year. Now, the work of expansion of Delhi Metro is being done on an average of 25 km per year."

"We've concentrated on the streets of Delhi and have developed peripheral expressways all around the region. These expressways were stalled for a long time," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on Delhi's air and water pollution

The Prime Minister lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for Delhi's air and water pollution in a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

"The state government has ignored the biggest problem here – contamination of drinking water. According to them, every household gets Bisleri-like clean water... All the lies that are fed to Delhites are exposed regularly," PM Modi kickstarted the BJP's campaign for the Assembly election.

Security Apparatus at PM Modi's rally

Ahead of PM Modi's rally at Ramlila Maidan, police officials have made elaborate security arrangements amid the protests against the Citizenship Act in the capital. Officials said that twenty DCP rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised. Movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally at Ram Leela Maidan later today, security tightened in the area pic.twitter.com/QktUV4byb3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

