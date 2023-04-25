PM Modi Slams Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) Govt In Kerala; 'Party Prioritised Over People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 addressed a huge rally named ‘Yuvam Conclave’ in Kochi, Kerala on Monday, April 24 after a mega roadshow in the district. In his speech, he tried to connect with the youth population while pitching a BJP government in the state as well. While speaking at the huge rally, PM Modi stated that, “As the people of Goa and Northeast accepted BJP, its work and its government, Kerala will also accept it in upcoming days.”

While addressing the rally, he took a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) regime in Kerala by stating that, in previous years, no attempt was made to give fresh opportunities to Kerala's youth. Kerala is suffering as a result of clashes between two types of ideologies. He further said that one ideology in Kerala prioritises its party over Kerala's interests. The contrary ideology prioritises family over all else. They both prioritise violence and corruption. Kerala's youth must strive hard to defeat both of these ideologies, he continued.

#WATCH | "...In the past years, efforts were not made to provide new opportunities to Kerala's youth. The struggles between two types of ideologies are causing loss to Kerala. One ideology here places its party above Kerala's interests. The other ideology places a family above… pic.twitter.com/DAAbgE1OSW — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

At the Yuvam Conclave rally, talking about the Padma Awards, PM Modi said, “A few weeks ago, I met a 99-year-old youth of Kerala - VP Appukutta Poduval. BJP Govt accorded him the Padma award and enhanced its own glory. Similarly, be it Kalaripayattu guru SRD Prasad, historian C.I. Issac or farmer who promoted traditional farming Cheruvayal Raman - we get to learn from every talent in Kerala.”

“There was a time when India was counted among the Fragile 5. But now we are called the fastest-growing economy. It is you, the youth, that made this possible. That is why I trust the country's youth the most,” he said.

Talking about the country’s growth in recent years and the power of youth, the Prime Minister said, "Today everyone is saying that the 21st century is India's. India is a country which has an abundant store of youth power. Earlier the thinking was that nothing can change in this country but now the thinking is that this country can change the entire world..,(sic)."

#WATCH | "Today everyone is saying that the 21st century is India's. India is a country which has an abundant store of youth power. Earlier the thinking was that nothing can change in this country but now the thinking is that this country can change the entire world..," says PM… pic.twitter.com/iPOeewvOAi — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

BJP’s strategic move

PM Modi’s visit comes at a time when BJP is strategising to come to power in the state and secure seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi will meet with the leaders of Kerala's different Christian sects after speaking at the YUVAM rally. The event is taking place at a time when a significant portion of the Christian community has pledged to support the BJP in the elections if the Union government intervenes to raise the price of natural rubber, which has been a key source of income for farmers in Central Kerala.

PM Modi will take a flight to Thiruvananthapuram on April 25, where he will attend the Vande Bharat Express inaugural ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. This will be Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express which will run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. Along with this, he will also lay the cornerstone for the nation's first Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram and dedicate the Kochi Water Metro, a first-of-its-kind public boat service connected with a metro rail network, to the nation.