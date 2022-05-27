In a continued attack on the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 27, said that earlier technology was considered part of the problem and efforts were made to prove it 'anti-poor'. PM Modi made the remarks as he inaugurated India's largest drone festival in Delhi today.

"During the earlier governments, technology was considered part of the problem, efforts were made to prove it anti-poor. Due to this, there was an atmosphere of indifference regarding the use of technology in governance before 2014. The poor suffered the most, the deprived, and the middle class suffered the most", PM Modi said.

He further added that earlier, technology and its inventions were considered for the elite class, but today, technology is made available to the masses first.

Prime Minister said this was the time 8 years ago when the BJP government started implementing new mantras of good governance in India. He mentioned that his government has made ease of living, and ease of doing business their priority by following the path of minimum government, and maximum governance.

Speaking on drone technology development in the country, PM Modi informed, "Till a few months back, there were a lot of restrictions on drones. We have removed most of the restrictions in a very short time. We are also moving towards creating a strong drone manufacturing ecosystem in India through schemes like PLI".

PM Modi inaugurates India’s biggest drone festival in Delhi

On Friday, PM Modi inaugurated Bharat Drone Mahotsav at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and interacted with Kisan drone pilots, and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.

The two-day event, Bharat Drone Mahotsav is being held on May 27-28. The event saw the participation of over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies, and drone startups.

