PM Modi Lashes Out At UN Over India's Permanent Seat, Says "How Long Must We Wait?"

Addressing the United Nations' 75th General Assembly (UNGA) virtually amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, questioned the UN's hesitancy in making India a permanent member. Lashing out at the UN, he said that India's 1.3 billion people awaited for changes to happen in the real world, with unparalleled trust in the UN. PM Modi also spoke about India's COVID fight, the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, his government's various schemes and the need for reforming the UN as an institution.

PM Modi's UNGA speech: From UN reforms & expanded role for India to vaccine potential

PM Modi: 'How long should India wait?'

"The trust India has in the UN is unparalleled. But Indians are waiting for reforms in the UN. They are concerned if the reform process will reach the logical end? How long will India be kept away from decision-making in the UN? How long will the country have to wait for the changes happening in the real world? India aspires to be in an expanded role in the UN," he said.

#ModiAtUN | While the trust India has in the UN is unparalleled, Indians are waiting for reforms in the UN. Will the reform process reach the logical end? How long will India be kept away from decision-making in the UN?: PM Modi



He added, “When we were strong, we did not trouble the world. When we were weak, we did not become a burden on the world. The philosophies of UN and India are quite similar”.

India elected as a non-permanent UNSC member

On June 17, India was elected as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed. India's UNSC term will begin in January 2021.

Recently, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said to Lok Sabha that the Modi government has accorded the highest priority to getting permanent membership for India in an expanded UNSC. He added that India has secured backing from four out of the five existing such members and has undertaken various initiatives aimed at building international support for India's candidacy. India is also working alongside G-4 countries and L.69 Group of nations for building support among the UN Member States for expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, he added.

UNGA's virtual assembly

This year, for the first time in the UN’s 75-year history, Heads of State and Government will not be travelling to New York for the General Assembly session due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Debate, that runs from September 22 to 29, will see 119 Heads of State and 54 Heads of Government speak via pre-recorded video statements for the various summits and sessions that will be played in the iconic General Assembly hall. On Friday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan addressed the UNGA, fearmongering over Kashmir.