PM Modi Speaks At I2U2 Meeting: Lists 6 Cooperation Areas & Spells Out Group's Agenda

Addressing the first Leaders' Summit of I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE & USA) virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the member nations have agreed to increase joint investments in six areas. He asserted that the new grouping will make an important contribution in the fields of energy security, food security and economic growth.

I2U2 is a new grouping of Israel, India, the United States and UAE that is looking to spur joint investments in water, energy, transportation, food security, and more.

"From this very first summit, I2U2 has established a positive agenda. We have identified joint projects in various sectors and prepared a roadmap to go ahead," PM Modi said.

He added, "Under the I2U2 framework, we have agreed on increasing the joint investment in six important areas of water, energy, transport, space, health and food security. It is clear that the vision and agenda of I2U2 are progressive and practical."

The Prime Minister said that by mobilising the mutual strength, capital, expertise and markets, the group can make important contributions to the global economy. Amid increasing global uncertainty, the cooperative framework is also a good model for practical cooperation, PM Modi said.

Apart from PM Modi, the virtual summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

I2U2 summit joint statement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will invest USD 2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India under the framework of the four-nation grouping 'I2U2'.

A joint statement said the I2U2 leaders' meeting focused on food security crisis and clean energy and that they discussed creative ways to ensure longer-term, more diversified food production and food delivery systems.

On the project relating to food parks, the joint statement said India will provide appropriate land. "India will provide appropriate land for the project and will facilitate farmers' integration into the food parks. The US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project," the I2U2 said.

The investments will assist maximise crop yields and, in turn, help tackle food insecurity in the Middle East and South Asia.

The statement also said the I2U2 group will advance hybrid renewable energy projects in Gujarat consisting of 300 megawatts of wind and solar capacity.