PM Modi Speaks At TERI Summit; 'India's Energy Requirement Expected To Double In 20 Years'

In the wake of extreme weather changes across the world in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) latest edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), citing that the energy requirement of India is expected to double in the next 20 years. PM Modi further underlined that denying this energy to the people of India will be denying life itself to millions.

Delivering his inaugural address at TERI World Sustainable Development Summit, PM Modi said, "Environment and sustainable development have been key focus areas for me all through my 20 years in office, first in Gujarat and now at the national level."

"Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to nearly double in the next 20 years. Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate actions also need adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer," PM Modi added.

Reminding the developed countries to fulfill their commitments on finance and technology transfer, the Prime Minister further stated, "I am glad that two more wetlands from India have got recognition as Ramsar sites recently. India now has 49 Ramsar sites spread over more than 1 million hectares. Successful climate actions also need adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfill their commitments on finance and technology transfer. Reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, re-design and re-manufacture have been part of India's cultural ethos."

Citing the success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which was launched in 2016, PM Modi said "Through Ujjwala Yojana, more than 90 million households have been provided access to clean cooking fuel. Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, we have taken renewable energy to the farmers. We are encouraging farmers to set up solar panels, use it and sell surplus power to the grid. Standalone solar pumps, as well as efforts for solarising existing pumps, are being scaled up."

The Summit, with the umbrella theme: 'Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future', has brought together heads of States, representatives from international organisations, government, business and industry, research and academia, civil society and youth to deliberate on the modus operandi required for equitable responses to enhance planetary resilience.

