PM Modi Speaks Before Monsoon Session Of Parliament; Hopes For United Message To Jawans

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media after reaching the Parliament house. PM Modi said the Monsoon session is being held in unprecedented times because of the Coronavirus but all the MPs have chosen the path of fulfilling their duties and "I want to congratulate and thank all of them." The Prime Minister wished that the upcoming Parliament Session "be a productive one."

'We want a vaccine to be developed at the earliest'

"The Budget Session was cancelled because of the pandemic. The Parliament session is beginning at distinct times. There's Corona and there is duty. The MPs have chosen the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Coronavirus crisis and the vaccine, PM Modi said, "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine to be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

'Country stands with our soldiers'

"I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | Our Jawans are vigilant on the borders for our protection. All members of the house, in one voice, will give them the message that the entire country is standing with them, this is my strong belief: PM Modi before start of the Monsoon session https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/SJ2cDANGjt — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2020

Monsoon Session of Parliament

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha, subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items).

READ | Trump touts PM Modi's words to get one up over Joe Biden at election rally; hails US' Covid testing

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19. All MPs have been asked to undergo a COVID test and only those with a negative report will be allowed to sit in the session. The security and secretarial staff in Parliament have also been asked to take coronavirus tests before their entry.

READ | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise: President Kovind, PM Modi condole death of RJD leader

Several of the opposition parties are likely to oppose four of the bills replacing ordinances relating to the farm sector and the banking regulation amendments. The opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

READ | PM Modi endorses Nitish Kumar as NDA CM face, says 'Sushasan must continue in Bihar'

READ | PM Modi inaugurates 3 petroleum-related projects in Bihar, says '7 out 10 completed'