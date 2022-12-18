PM Modi Speaks On Development In NE, Calls Border Areas 'gateways Of Security, Prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who inaugurated several development projects in Meghalaya's Shillong on Sunday, highlighted development in North-East states and called the border areas in the region the "gateways of security and prosperity".

Addressing a public gathering in Shillong, PM Modi said, "Meghalaya is a state filled with nature and culture. Today, we got the opportunity to be a part of the development of Meghalaya... I congratulate all brothers and sisters of Meghalaya on the connectivity, education, skill development and employment schemes that are being dedicated to the state."

"It is a coincidence that when the football world cup final is happening, I am addressing football fans on a football ground. On one side world’s largest football tournament is happening and we are initiating developmental works from a football ground... When football fever is gripping us all, why not talk in football terminology? When someone goes against the sportsman spirit, they're shown a red card and sent out. Similarly, in the last 8 years, we've shown a red card to several hurdles in the development of northeast," PM Modi added. He also said that the government is spending Rs 7 lakh crore on infrastructure development in northeast

#WATCH | PM says, "...When football fever is gripping us all, why not talk in football terminology? When someone goes against the sportsman spirit, they're shown a red card & sent out. Similarly, in last 8 yrs, we've shown red card to several hurdles in development of northeast."

'Border areas of NE are gateways of security & prosperity': PM Modi

PM Modi said that honest efforts are being made to send corruption, stalling of projects and vote bank politics out. "We are making honest efforts to send out corruption, bias, nepotism, violence, stalling of projects, and vote bank politics. But you know that the roots of these diseases run deep. So, we all have to uproot it together," the Prime Minister said.

#BREAKING | We are making efforts to send out corruption, bias, nepotism, violence, stalling of projects, and vote bank politics: PM Modi in Shillong.

On border disputes and violence in NE, PM Modi said, "Decade-long border disputes between states are being resolved. For us, the northeast, our border areas are not the last end but the gateways of security and prosperity. The security of the nation is ensured here and trade with other nations passes through here... In the last 8 years, several outfits left the path of violence and followed the path of peace. In coordination with the state governments, the situation is being continuously improved to see that there is no need for AFSPA in the northeast."

"Political parties that had governments for a long time, had the mindset of 'divide' for NE. We've come with the mindset of 'divine'. Be it different communities or regions - we are removing all divisions. Not borders of disputes, we're building corridors of development in the NE," he added.

'Infrastructure development going on at fast pace in border villages'

The Prime Minister said that earlier there was thinking-- "if there will be development in the border area and if the connectivity increases then the enemy will be benefited". Adding further he said, "Due to this thinking of the previous governments, connectivity could not be improved in all the border areas of the country including the North East."

"Today, the work of building new roads, new tunnels, new bridges, new rail lines, and new airstrips is going on at a fast pace on the border. We are engaged in making the border villages which were once deserted, vibrant," the Prime Minister said.