PM Modi Speaks On 'digital Agriculture' & 'micro-irrigation' At ICRISAT's Golden Jubilee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. The PM also launched a commemorative stamp issued on the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the ICRISAT in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT, PM Modi said that the event holds special significance as it is celebrated on Basant Panchami. He also congratulated all who have contributed to the ICRISAT's 50-year journey. "I also congratulate those who have made efforts to make this work forward."

'Natural calamities due to climate change major challenge'

The Prime Minister said that ICRISAT has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable. "Today, I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector."

"Today, the Climate Change Research Facility on Planet Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility has also been inaugurated. These research facilities will play a key role in aiding agriculture to combat climate change," PM Modi said.

He added, "The natural calamities and situations created due to climate change have been a major challenge. It affects both humans and infrastructure. Our government has started a global institute for such infra and today, we're inaugurating a similar institute for agriculture as well."

'Pro people movement playing big role'

He said that India has set a target of net-zero target by 2070. "We have also highlighted the need for life- lifestyle for the environment and also called for a Pro Planet People movement - a movement that is crucial to combat climate change and connects every individual with climate," he said.

While informing that India has 15 Agro-Climatic Zones, he said that the country has six seasons - Spring, Summer, Varsha, Hemant, Sharad, Hemant and Shishir. "Today, we are providing nearly 170 districts with drought-proofing solutions pan-India. Our focus is on the fusion of 'Back to Basics' and 'March to Future' to safeguard our farmers from climate change." said PM Modi adding that the 2022-23 Budget focused on natural farming and digital agriculture.

He said that the Centre is now focusing on nutrition security along with food security. PM Modi stated that many areas lack green revolution due to lack of irrigation. To tackle this, many rivers are being connected to give proper irrigation facilities to farmers.

"We are also focusing on micro-irrigation. We've developed several bio-fortified varieties in the last 7 years," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said that the government wants to take the area used in the palm oil sector to 6.5 lakh hectares. For this, the government is providing assistance to farmers at all levels. "This mission will also be helpful for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh farmers.

