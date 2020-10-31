PM Modi Speaks On Farmers, Aatmanirbhar Vision On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas In Kevadia Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

PM offered floral tributes to the First Deputy Prime Minister of India on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Shortly after, he read out a pledge to strengthen and maintain the nation’s unity and internal security.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition for politicising the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. He said when the country was in deep sorrow over the martyrdom of its Bravehearts, "some people" were looking for political interests

READ | PM Modi Lambasts Opposition's 'dirty Politics' As Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Terror Plot

"The country was deeply pained by the Pulwama attack. But some people were not involved in the country's sorrow. They looking for political interests in the terror attack. At a time when the country was hurt, ugly politics filled with selfishness and arrogance was at its peak," he said.

PM Modi said Pakistan's admission to the attack has uncovered the true face of the Opposition. He further spoke about his aim to improve the situation of farmers and labourers by making them self-reliant. When the poor farmers and labourers become self-reliant, the country will also prosper, he said.

READ | PM Modi Visits Statue Of Unity; Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhai Patel

Realising the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The Prime Minister further acknowledged the efforts to build indigenous weapons or defence, which realises the government aim of building "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"The country is heading towards becoming self-reliant even in the defence sector. The new India is constructing long roads, several bridges and many tunnels on the borders," he said.

On his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi inaugurated the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, in Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity

READ | PM Modi Visits Statue Of Unity; Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhai Patel

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates 'Arogya Van' In Narmada; To Unveil More Projects During 2-day Visit

(Image credits: Twitter/@BJP4India)