PM Modi Speaks On World Youth Skills Day; Calls Skill India Mission A 'national Need'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation’s youth on World Youth Skills Day on Thursday, July 15, and said Skill development of the youth of the new generation is a "national need", it is a huge "base of self-reliant India." He added that "we need to give the Skill India mission a new momentum by putting full force behind the new institutions that have emerged in the last six years." The Skill India Mission celebrates its sixth anniversary on this day.

नई पीढ़ी के युवाओं का स्किल डवलपमेंट, एक राष्ट्रीय जरूरत है, आत्मनिर्भर भारत का बहुत बड़ा आधार है।



बीते 6 वर्षों में जो आधार बना, जो नए संस्थान बने, उसकी पूरी ताकत जोड़कर हमें नए सिरे से स्किल इंडिया मिशन को गति देनी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 15, 2021

PM Modi addresses Digital Conclave On World Youth Skills Day

PM Modi greeted the country's young generation and said that this the second time when we celebrate this day amid the pandemic. He stated, "This global pandemic has multiplied the importance of World Youth Skills Day. We are currently celebrating the 75th year of our independence. The youth born in the twentieth century will take India's development journey forward till the 100th year of independence, which is why skill development of the new generation of youth is a national need and a huge foundation of self-reliant India."

The Prime Minister said in his message to the Digital Skills Conclave and on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day and the sixth anniversary of the ‘Skill India' mission, "we have to give impetus to the Skill India mission a new by adding full force to the new institution that has been built in the last 6 years. When a society gives importance to skills, then there is also up-skilling of the society. The world knows this very well, but India's thinking has been two steps ahead of this. Our ancestors celebrated the importance of skill. Skills were made a part of the glee of the society."

He stated, "We do weapon worship on Vijayadashami. On Akshaya Tritiya, farmers worship the crops and agricultural machines. Worship of Lord Vishwakarma has been a big festival in our country for people associated with every skill, every craft."

He also emphasised the country's ability to make use of the country's skill-building possibilities. PM Modi asserted, "If education teaches us what to do then skill teaches us how to do. Today, it is important that learning does not stop with your earning. Today, there is such a demand for skills in the world that the skilled one will grow. This applies to individuals and to the country as well. So that India can provide Smart and Skilled Manpower Solutions to the world, it should be at the core of the skilling strategy of our youth. In view of this, mapping of the global skill gap is a commendable step." "Skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling should go on non-stop in our country. Skill India Mission is also trying to connect the tribal society," added PM Modi.

Picture Credit: PTI