PM Modi Speaks To Ashok Gehlot Over Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire; Assures All Possible Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after a large-scale fire broke out at the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar. In his conversation with CM Gehlot, PM Modi expressed his concern over the situation and assured all possible help to tone down the problem, sources from the Centre informed. The fire reportedly broke out on Sunday evening, threatening the life of 27 tigers that are currently at the Reserve.

Fire fighting operations in Sariska Tiger Reserve resumed Wednesday morning with two Indian Air Force helicopters, disaster relief personnel and local people pitching in to beat back the flames. A forest official told PTI that the situation, developing since Sunday, was now almost under control in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass. But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five square kilometres.

Indian Air Force called in to control the fire

While the fire was brought under control on Monday, it started flaring again on Tuesday evening, following which the Indian Air Force (IAF) was called in to douse the flames. Upon the request of the district administration, IAF's two Mi-17 V5 helicopters were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Issuing an early warning, the Forest Department had already advised people of nearby villages not to enter the forest area. Officials of the Forest Department also informed that no tiger has been left in the affected area and their movement is being constantly monitored.

At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, @IAF_MCC has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops.



Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today.#आपत्सुमित्रम pic.twitter.com/HhGEHsdYrS — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 29, 2022

The Indian Air Force, on Tuesday, tweeted a clip of the Fire Fighting Operations which were being carried out using the Mi-12 V5 helicopters. The choppers are reportedly carrying water from the Siliserh Lake, which is around 43 kilometres from the forest, in a Bambi bucket and dropping it over the flames to extinguish them. District Forest Officer (Sariska) Sudharshan Sharma said that the fire has spread over a 10 square km area and the helicopters have made eight rounds till Tuesday evening. He also informed that dry grassland and bamboo trees are causing the fire to spread and making it hard to extinguish. "We are trying to restrict the fire so that it does not engulf the valley. Damage will be ascertained once the fire is doused", Sharma told ANI.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI/PIB