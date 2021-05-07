PM Modi Speaks To CMs Of Manipur, Tripura And Sikkim Over COVID-19 Situation

Amid the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 straining the country's health infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to chief ministers of three states - Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, to take a stock of the situation of COVID-19 in the respective states, according to Government sources. India continues to report new infections of COVID-19 with more than 4 lakh cases in 24 hours for two consecutive days.

In order to continuously monitor the situation of COVID-19 across the country, PM Narendra Modi has been regularly keeping in touch with the chief ministers of various states. On Thursday, the Prime Minister spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states - Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to take stock of the situation pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister also called up the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the coronavirus crisis in their Union territories.

However, taking a dig at PM Modi's call, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Thursday, tweeted, 'PM Modi only spoke his mind instead of speaking about his work and listening about my work'.

आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 6, 2021

Backlash on Soren's tweet:

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan schooled the Jharkhand CM, stating, "It is disgraceful to abusing the PM for your personal failures". "While making a statement on the PM of the country regarding the situation arising from COVID-19, one should not forget that the end of this epidemic is possible only through collective efforts," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

श्री @HemantSorenJMM जी शायद अपने पद की गरिमा को भूल गए हैं।#COVID19 से उत्पन्न स्थिति को लेकर देश के PM पर कोई बयान देते समय उन्हें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि इस महामारी का अंत सामूहिक प्रयासों से ही संभव है। अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए अपने मन की भड़ास PM पर निकालना निंदनीय है। https://t.co/AoQbyA3u2e — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 7, 2021

In response to Soren's tweet, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said he finds it comforting to receive PM Modi's calls and inquiring about the state's issues be it the COVID-19 situation, forest fires or the refugee problems among others. He also praised the prime minister for being so active, attentive and responsive to the challenges faced by the country.

We are really fortunate to have an active, attentive and a very responsive Prime Minister like Shri @narendramodi ji in times like this.

I personally find it quite comforting, getting his calls; inquiring about my state's Covid-19 situation, forest fires, refugee problems etc. https://t.co/uCdjqYvmMJ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 7, 2021

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh also took to Twitter to stated that he finds it assuring when PM Modi calls. He highlighted PM Modi's passion to understand the challenges of Manipur in this pandemic.

In my experience, whenever our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls, it has been always assuring. I really admire his passion to understand the challenges Manipur had encountered.

Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji, let the collective spirit be our guiding light. https://t.co/5n3vmL5Co2 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2021

India's COVID-19 situation:

India on Friday surpassed its previous single-day spike by registering record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark. The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent. Union Health Ministry on Wednesday affirmed that a third wave is inevitable and has maintained that the country should be prepared to face the third wave however the Ministry wasn't sure of when the third wave would hit the country.

PM Modi has been chairing regular meetings with key stakeholders including the chief ministers, the pharma industry experts, the vaccine manufacturers among many others to tackle the COVID-19 situation. The government has put all its resources to bring the COVID-19 situation under control, deploying India armed forces and railways for the transportation of oxygen and other essential medical supplies from abroad as well as within the country, while also increasing the oxygen manufacturing to cater to the increasing demands of the country amid the pandemic.