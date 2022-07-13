PM Modi Speaks To Dutch Counterpart PM Mark Rutte On Agriculture, Water & Bilateral Ties

In a major development, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Netherlands counterpart, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, had a talk over the phone on bilateral ties of both nations. Issuing a press release, India's Prime Minister's Office stated that both the leaders talked on vivid topics like strategic partnership on water, and cooperation in the key area of agriculture.

The leaders also talked about the emerging potential in high-tech and similar sectors. Revealing more details, the press release stated that both the leaders also talked about India-EU relations and regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is important to mention here that the leaders of both nations, PM Modi and Mark Rutte, have held regular interactions in recent times and as a result, the ties between India and Netherland have seen tremendous growth. Previously, on April 9, 2021, both the leaders held a virtual summit wherein India and Netherlands together launched the 'Strategic Partnership on Water Programme''.

Going back a few years, when India and the Netherlands were celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2017, PM Modi visited the Dutch nation. During that visit, PM Mark Rutte presented PM Modi with a Dutch-made bicycle. During the same visit, Rutte also praised Modi for announcing major sustainable initiatives like ‘Clean India’ and ‘Make in India’.

The Netherlands is an important economic and commercial partner of India with the country being India’s fourth largest FDI source. It also hosts the largest Indian diaspora in continental Europe.

Recently, India's President Ram Nath Kovind and the First lady Savita Kovind visited the Dutch nation as both countries commemorated 75 years of diplomatic ties. Importantly, President Kovind arrived in the Netherlands at the invitation of King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima. President Ram Nath Kovind was in the Netherlands from April 4 to April 7 of 2022.