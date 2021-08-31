PM Modi Speaks To European Council President, Pitches Bilateral Support For Afghanistan

In view of the current developments in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with the European Council President H.E. Charles Michel on Tuesday. As per a statement released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), both leaders reviewed recent events in Afghanistan and their consequences for the country and the rest of the world.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Spoke with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Also reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations.”

During the discussion, they categorically condemned the heinous terror attack on Kabul International Airport, which claimed many lives. They further highlighted the necessity of a stable and secure Afghanistan to secure the future of thousands of citizens, who are currently living with fear and uncertainty.

The leaders also talked over the role India and the EU might play in securing Afghanistan, now onwards. The two presidents also pledged to keep in touch on bilateral and global problems, including Afghanistan.

PM Modi forms an Afghanistan group

As US troops completed evacuation from Afghanistan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials to form an Afghanistan group that will include the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval. Some officials of the concerned Ministries are also to be a part of the Afghanistan group.

Sources have informed Republic that the group has been meeting regularly over the last few days and discussed strategies about the safe return of stranded Indians, immigration of Afghans (especially minorities) to India. In addition, it also discussed issues related to the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the resolution, passed earlier on Tuesday by the UN Security Council, demanding that the Afghan territory 'not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.'

As the Taliban gains complete control over Afghanistan, the world has been making diplomatic strategies to communicate with the terror outfit, who will be ruling the war-torn country. Over 13 countries voted in favour of the resolution except for China and Russia. The resolution was proposed by NATO allies the US, the UK and France after they withdrew their troops from Afghanistan. The three countries asserted that the Taliban should stick to its assurances and allow a safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave the country.

