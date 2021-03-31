PM Modi Speaks To Former PM HD Devegowda After Latter Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After HD Devegowda and his wife tested positive for Coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi called the former Prime Minister and enquired about the couple's health. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery."

Taking to Twitter, HD Devegowda said that he's grateful for PM Modi's call and also deeply moved over the Prime Minister's offer to get the couple treated in any hospital of their choice.

I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed. — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) March 31, 2021

Earlier today, HD Devegowda informed that he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for the Coronavirus. He tweeted, "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic."

Karnataka Chief Minister and other political leaders also wished for the former Prime Minister's speedy recovery. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Twitter wrote, "I hope that senior politician and former Prime Minister, Honorable Sri Devegowda and his wife Chennamma will be fully cured of Coronavirus, recover soon and return to their work as usual." (roughly translated)

Coronavirus has been on the rise at an alarming pace in recent weeks. In the last 24 hours, 53,480 new Coronavirus cases have been registered, taking the cumulative number of cases in the country to 1,21,49,335. The total number of deaths has increased by 354 to 1,62,468.

(Picture Credit: PTI)