PM Modi Speaks To France President Macron; Conveys 'solidarity In Dealing With Wildfires'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. Tweeting about the call, PM Modi said that he conveyed to Macron India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. A major wildfire ravaged a large area of pine forest in southwestern France last week. As per authorities, more than 68 square kilometers (26 square miles) have burned in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes. Over 1000 firefighters were deployed in the operation to bring in to control.

Also, PM Modi said that he discussed with the French President ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance.

"President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site.

Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India’s solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires. We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2022

Macron wishes PM Modi & India on Independence Day

The telephonic conversation between PM Modi and President Macron comes a day after India completed 75 years of Independence. On August 15, on Twitter, the French President congratulated his 'dear friend', the Prime Minister of India and the Indians on Independence Day. Macron assured that India 'can count' on France to always stand by its side as the country celebrated 'stunning achievements' in the past 75 years.

PM Modi, in reply, said that he was 'touched' by Macron's Independence Day greetings, and added that India 'truly cherishes its close relations' with France. "Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good," he further wrote.

Touched by your Independence Day greetings, President @EmmanuelMacron. India truly cherishes its close relations with France. Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good. #IndiaAt75 https://t.co/VDIclrPd5Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

In May, on the final leg of his three-day Europe tour, the PM arrived at the Elysee Palace to meet Macron. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm hug from the French President as the two leaders walked inside the official residence of the President of the French Republic.