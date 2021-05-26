PM Modi Speaks To French President; Thanks Macron For 'assistance To India's COVID Fight'

As India continues to witness a steady decline in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron over the telephone. During his conversation, the Prime Minister thanked the French President for the assistance rendered by France to India's Coronavirus response.

Spoke to my dear friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for France’s prompt assistance to India’s COVID-19 response. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in climate action and Indo-Pacific. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2021

PM Modi speaks to French President

PM Modi and the French President discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and also expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting. As per the statement, both the leaders have agreed that the announcements regarding the resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements and the India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps.

The two leaders during their conversation had also expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era. PM Modi also reiterated his invitation to President Macron to visit India as soon as the conditions permit.

Emmanuel Macron expresses solidarity with PM Modi

Earlier on May 8, President Macron had affirmed his faith in India's capability to counter the second deadly wave of the pandemic and expressed solidarity with PM Narendra Modi at the India-EU virtual summit in presence of 26 other EU leaders. Macron had asserted that India does not need to be 'lectured by anyone on vaccine supplies. At the virtual summit attended by Germany's Angela Merkel and the EU president Ursula von der Leyen amongst others, the French President had also highlighted India's vaccine exports to several countries in the time of the pandemic.

"India does not need to listen to lectures from anyone about vaccine supplies. India has exported a lot for humanity to many countries. We know what situation India is in," the French President had said.

(Image: AP)