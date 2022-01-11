PM Modi Speaks To Karnataka & Bihar CMs; Wishes Them Speedy Recovery From COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 11, spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and wished them a speedy recovery from COVID-19. PM Modi also enquired about the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID.

Bihar CM tests COVID positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID on Monday, January 10. According to the Chief Minister Office, Nitish Kumar has isolated himself at his residence on the advice of doctors.

Currently, many ministers in the Nitish Kumar government have been infected with Coronavirus and are under home isolation. Deputy Chief Ministers including Tar Kishore Prasad, and Renu Devi, and ministers Ashok Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar Suman, and others are COVID positive and are staying in home isolation.

According to Bihar Health Department, the state has reported 5908 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. And, a total of 1,88,133 samples were tested on Jan 11. So far, a total of 7,18,882 patients have been recovered.

Karnataka CM Bommai tests positive for COVID

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for COVID on Jan 10 and was shifted to a private hospital on Tuesday. According to reports, Bommai's son and daughter-in-law have also tested positive for the virus.

He took to Twitter to inform about the same and wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested".

Chief Minister Bommai had earlier tested positive for COVID in September 2020 when he was serving as the home minister in the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet.

According to the CMO, Bommai held a virtual meeting on the COVID situation in the state. During the meeting, it was decided to authorize DCs of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases reported.

As of Jan 11, Karnataka has reported 14,473 new COVID cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. To date, the state has reported a total of 30,63,656 COVID cases and 38,374 deaths. While the Health Department on Monday had informed that at least 146 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were recorded in Karnataka, taking the tally to 479.

