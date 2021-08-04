PM Modi Speaks To Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan about State's Flood Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, August 3, about the state's flood crisis. Chouhan informed the Prime Minister that more than 2000 individuals had been rescued safely so far. The PM was also advised by the chief minister that authorities in flood-affected districts are on high alert.

PM Modi speaks with Madhya Pradesh CM

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation. CM Shivraj has notified Home Minister Amit Shah on the relief and rescue efforts underway in MP owing to the floods. Also, thanked the centre for the cooperation received. Amit Shah has stated that the Center is with MP and that whatever assistance is required in rescuing the people, the Center will provide it. The Air Force has begun operations in flood-stricken areas.

Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "Regarding the floods caused by heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, I have asked Mr. @chouhanshivraj Ji and inquired about the situation. The state is being given full help for relief work from the center. In this difficult time, the Modi government is standing with the people of the state. (roughly translated)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday that more than 1000 people had been safely evacuated from the flood-affected Sheopur hamlet. Floods in the rivers Quarri, Seep, and Parvati have impacted 30 villages in Sheopur, according to him.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP floods

"30 villages of Sheopur are flood affected. Relief and rescue work is going on at a brisk pace. So far, more than 1000 persons have been safely evacuated. At present, the campaign is going on to rescue about 1000 people trapped in village Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewara, and Jatkheda," Chouhan tweeted. He praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and the administration for rescuing 24 people in Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarwar late at night.

"In Gwalior's Pawaya Bhitarwar @BSF_India With the help of the administration, 24 people were rescued in the night, mostly children and women. Those who successfully carried out this operation even in dark and adverse conditions #BSF The jawans are to be congratulated," Chouhan wrote on Twitter. According to Chouhan, the army has rescued 17 people stranded in Datia Pali's Village and 20 people from Kali Pahari in Shivpuri. He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rescued 11 persons from the Tapkeshwar Temple.

