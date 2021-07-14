PM Modi Speaks To Maldives President, Assures Him Of India's Support During COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Siloh reviewed bilateral ties and relations over a telephonic conversation and converged on the COVID-19 response along with post pandemic recovery. Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic.

The call between the leaders assumes significance after sections within the Maldives mounted an ‘#Indiaout’ campaign online, criticising India’s engagement with the Solih administration.

It also gains significance among reported tensions within the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), with Parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed who cited “ideological differences” for not aligning himself to President Solih anymore.

The ministry asserted in a statement, "The conversation provided the leaders an opportunity to take stock of the overall state of bilateral relations and provide further momentum and guidance to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries

PM Modi's call to President Siloh

Referring to the primacy given to ties with Maldives among India’s immediate neighbours, PM Modi acknowledged that Maldives is a central pillar in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

In a tweet following the conversation PM Modi added, “Spoke with President @ibusolih of Maldives. Assured him of India’s commitment to support Maldives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also reviewed the progress of bilateral development projects."

PM Modi also conveyed his congratulations to President Solih on the election of Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as the President of the UN General Assembly.

President Solih tweets to PM Modi

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took to Twitter after the conversation between him and the PM of India and thanked him for India's constant support and cooperation in helping Maldives overcome the outrageous time of the pandemic.

Solih tweeted, " During our conversation, we discussed a host of important issues of concern to both Maldives and India from COVID-19 response to cooperation in our post pandemic economic recovery."

India has reportedly provided a total of three lakh doses to the Maldives. The initial two lakhs as a gift and a further one lakh more for commercial procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to the Maldives.

Image Credits - AP