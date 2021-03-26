PM Modi Speaks To President Ram Nath Kovind's Son, Enquires About His Well-being

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on Friday enquired about the health of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. As per a tweet posted on his official account, he called President Kovind's son Prashant and enquired about his health, and prayed for his well-being.

Earlier on Friday, Union Defence Minister paid a visit to the hospital President Kovind is presently in to enquire about his well-being.

President Kovind experiences chest discomfort

President Kovind complained of discomfort in the chest on Friday and was immediately rushed to the Army Hospital (Research And Referral). As per a medical bulletin released by the hospital thereafter, he is in a stable condition but is still under observation. Routine check-ups are being conducted in the meanwhile.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable: Army Hospital (R&R)



It is pertinent to mention here that President Kovind was doing just fine and was performing his official duties earlier in the day, which included extending greetings to his counterpart Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh on the country's 50th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day. India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of our exemplary and unique bilateral ties," Kovind had said.