PM Modi Speaks To Sri Lanka’s Prez Rajapaksa, Reviews Cooperation Between The 2 Countries

PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation with the President of Sri Lanka Rajapaksa reviewed topical developments & the cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with the President of Sri Lanka H.E Gotabaya Rajapaksa. During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.  

They also agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials. 

Sri Lanka India's 'priority one' partner in Defence

Last month India took part in the 70th-anniversary celebration of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). Describing Sri Lanka as the priority one partner of the country in Defence, India had asserted that the participation of its military aircraft in the event is indicative of the growing cooperation, camaraderie, and friendship between the two militaries. 

During the event, the Indian High Commission in Colombo in a statement reiterated the promise made by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on his visit to Colombo for a trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation talks, to provide the fullest cooperation in the field of defence and security. 

India aids Sri Lanka in fighting COVID-19 

Besides being backed in the area of defence, Sri Lanka got the backing of India in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic when around 5,00,000 doses of vaccine were gifted to the country, which helped it kick start its vaccination drive late in the month of January. The vaccines were given to the frontline workers and the security personnel. 

Thereafter, Sri Lanka received the second consignment comprising of another 5,00,000 that was ordered under an agreement between the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) of Sri Lanka and the Serum Institute of India on February 25, and the rollout began the next day. 

As per reports, the government has placed an order for 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India at a cost of USD 52.5 million. It has further 3.5 million doses directly from ordered 3.5 million doses directly from  AstraZeneca Institute of UK under the COVAX programme. 

Another consignment from India is going to reach Sri Lanka in the month of March. 

