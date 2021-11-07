PM Modi Speaks To Tamil Nadu CM Stalin As Rains Batter Chennai; Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after parts of the state including its capital Chennai reported record rainfall and inundation on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that he had discussed the rainfall situation with CM Stalin and had assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

Several parts in Chennai and its suburban areas reported waterlogging on Sunday morning after heavy rains lashed the city overnight. The showers have now been marked as the ‘heaviest downpour since 2015’. The IMD has predicted that a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify the storm over the Tamil Nadu coast in the coming days. The circulation is expected to form a low-pressure area on November 9. As a result of this, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely to prevail over South Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coast.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2021

Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi.



Had discussed about TN having exhausted State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for 2020-21 towards COVID relief and requested to release funds from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Union Government for this cyclone season. https://t.co/Ixia3mEXmN — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2021

Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Stalin wrote informing that he discussed Tamil Nadu having exhausted SDRF for 2020-21 towards COVID relief. He added that he sought for releasing funds from NDRF for this cyclone season.

CM Stalin inspects relief work

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspected the conditions in Chennai's Velachery. The CM took to Twitter to share details of the ground situation saying that the state administration was working in full swing in order to repair the damage caused by the floods. "School and college holidays have been given for 2 days in Chennai, Kanchi, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Chennai returnees can postpone their itinerary for 2-3 days," he said.

The CM also added that the entire state administration had been stepped up to deal with the crisis. "I visited the areas affected by the heavy rains in Chennai. Complaints can be made by contacting the toll-free number 1070," he said on Twitter. "Representatives along with the Government officials in their respective areas should immediately carry out relief work for the people and fulfil their basic and urgent needs such as food, safe shelter, medicines etc," the CM added.

The Coast Guard has been issuing regular weather warnings for all fishermen at sea who have been advised to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. State authorities of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have also been sensitised to initiate preventive measures by broadcasting weather warnings to fishermen to return to harbour in view of the formation of the low-pressure area.