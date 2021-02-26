PM Modi Speaks To TN Medical Students: 'Indian Health Eco-system Is Seen With New Eyes'

While addressing the 33rd Convocation of Tamil Nadu's Dr. MGR Medical University through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed on Friday that the Centre is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector in the country.

Speaking to the students on the progress India made during the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said, "This is the time when you'll transition from earning marks in exams to making a mark in society. In the time of COVID-19, India hasn't only made a new path but helped others too. Today, India is among the countries with the lowest death rate & high recovery rate."

The Prime Minister requested doctors to take care of their health as well by choosing a fitness regimen and by sticking to humour which shall help them, the patients, and others like staffers. "Humour would give people hope which is crucial in recovery and this shall also help doctors in taking care of their own physical and mental health as theirs was a high-pressure profession."

READ | PM Modi To Inaugurate 2nd Khelo India Winter Games; Participants COVID -ve Reports Must

READ | PM Modi To Visit Poll-bound Puducherry & Tamil Nadu To Inaugurate Key Development Projects

'Indian health eco-system is being seen with new respect today'

The Prime Minister added, "Indian health eco-system is being seen with new eyes, new respect & new credibility. However, this also means that the world will have greater expectations from you which is a responsibility on your young & strong shoulders."

Recalling his visit to Sri Lanka a few years ago where MGR (M G Ramachandran, former Chief Minister, and AIADMK founder) was born, the PM said, "I can never forget the inauguration ceremony of the hospital at Dick Oya in Sri Lanka. This modern hospital will help many. These efforts in healthcare, that too for the Tamil community, would have made MGR happy."

"His governance was full of compassion towards the poor. The subjects of healthcare, education, and empowerment of women were dear to him," PM Modi added while remembering MG Ramachandran.

READ | PM Modi Hails TN's Contribution To Industrial Growth, Highlights Centre's Trade Measures

READ | PM Modi Terms BJP's Victory In Gujarat Civic Polls 'noteworthy'; Appreciates Party Workers