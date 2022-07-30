Last Updated:

PM Modi Speaks To UNSG; Calls For Speedy Probe Into Death Of Two Peacekeepers In Congo

PM Modi discussed with UN Secy-Gen Antonio Guterres the attack on UN mission personnel in the Congo that resulted in the deaths of the 2 Indian peacekeepers

Ajay Sharma
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the attack on UN mission personnel in the Congo that resulted in the deaths of the two Indian peacekeepers. PM Modi also called for a prompt investigation to find those responsible for the incident and bring them to justice.

In the telephonic conversation between the two leaders on the recent attack on the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), PM Modi "urged the UN Security General to ensure expeditious investigations, to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice, PMO said in a press release. 

"PM Modi underscored India’s abiding commitment to UN Peacekeeping, with more than 2,50,000 Indian peacekeepers having served under UN Peacekeeping Missions so far," a statement from the press release of PMO read. According to the PMO, a total of 177 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice while serving in UN peacekeeping Missions, "the largest by any troop-contributing country".

Guterres assures possible action in conducting speedy investigation

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his conversation with PM Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the two martyred Indian Border Security Force personnel, as well as to the Government and the people of India, said PMO. The UN official reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack against MONUSCO and assured PM Modi of all possible action in conducting speedy investigations in the matter.

"Prime Minister Modi also underscored India’s unwavering support to peace and stability in the Democratic People of the Congo, where nearly 2040 Indian soldiers are presently deployed at MONUSCO," the statement read.

Notably, two BSF personnel of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent deployed at Butembo, in Congo, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday during the violent armed protests.

