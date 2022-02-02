PM Modi Speaks With Bahrain's Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Reaffirms Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 1, held a telephonic conversation with his Bahrain counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and thanked the latter for taking excellent care of the Indian community in Bahrain during the COVID-19 pandemic. India and Bahrain are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

PM Modi reviewed bilateral ties between India and Bahrain as he noted that the two countries’ relationship has witnessed significant progress across diverse sectors over several years. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Bahraini Prime Minister "for the Kingdom's attention to the needs of the Indian community, including (the) recent decision on land allotment for the Swaminarayan Temple."

Had a warm conversation with HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince & Prime Minister of Bahrain. Thanked him for the Kingdom's attention to the needs of the Indian community, including recent decision on land allotment for the Swaminarayan temple. @BahrainCPnews — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2022

PM Modi conveys 'greetings' to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

The two prime ministers reviewed bilateral ties and agreed to strengthen partnership across diverse fields including political, trade and investment, energy, health, security, and people-to-people contacts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office informed. PM Modi also conveyed his greetings to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and reiterated his invitation to Prince Salman for a visit to India at an early date.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the $4.2 million (over Rs 31.39 crore) redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in the Bahraini capital during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation. The $4.2 million redevelopment project was approved on a piece of land measuring 16,500 square feet and the four-floor structure covering 45,000 square feet was said to have an overall height of 30 meters.

During his three-nation visit at the time, PM Modi had also addressed the Indian community in Bahrain. The Indian Prime Minister was also honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award in recognition of his pivotal role in building the strategic relationship between the two countries. He was conferred the award by the Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.