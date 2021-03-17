PM Modi Speaks At CMs' Meet; Calls For Zero Covid Vaccine Wastage; Avoiding Complacency

After holding a crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers regarding the current Coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's COVID-19 management strategy is being discussed all over the world. The Prime Minister also informed that India currently has a 97 per cent recovery rate and the lowest fatality rate in the world.

Acknowledging the fact that India since the last few days has witnessed a sudden surge in cases, PM Modi said that "Test-Tract-Treat should be the mantra". Stating that Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed the maximum surge in the cases, he said that it is now time to boost India's battle against the pandemic.

PM Modi: 'Test-Track-Treat'

While addressing the nation about the current Coronavirus situation in the country the Prime Minister said, "the districts which were safe earlier are now witnessing a sudden spike in cases. 70 district across India have seen a sudden surge of 150 per cent." READ | PM Modi-CMs meet amid surging COVID-19 cases & vaccine drive; WB & Chhattisgarh CMs skip

Asserting that at many places, leniency towards wearing masks can be witnessed, PM Modi said that this is the right time to show good governance. He said, "We are confident about our COVID management but our confidence should not become overconfidence." Urging all the states to become proactive, the Prime Minister said that in order to contain the spread of the virus, micro containment zones should be created.

Informing that a major surge in the cases can be recorded in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and their adjoining areas, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the need to increase the RT-PCR testing in states like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. He said, "It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only. Why is there less vaccination in these areas?"

PM Modi flags off vaccine wastage; implores states to find out why

The Prime Minister said, "Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why's vaccine wastage happening? Monitoring must be done every evening & pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage."

Sounding hopeful that India's strategy to combat COVID-19 will yield a positive result, the Prime Minister underlined the need to scale up RT-PCR tests so that new cases can be identified as soon as possible and the spread of infection can be contained effectively. He said, "We have to finish vaccination as soon as possible, otherwise, it will keep spreading." Fundamental steps like social distancing, masks, strengthening social and personal hygiene are very important in India's battle against the pandemic, he added.

India COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,903 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries, and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,14,38,734

Total recoveries: 1,10,45,284

Active cases: 2,34,406

Death toll: 1,59,044

Total vaccination: 3,50,64,536

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.