Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 26) stopped his speech midway and immediately asked his medical team to check up on a person who collapsed due to heat. In the video posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returned from the BRICS Summit in South Africa and Greece can be seen saying, “Take the man to a safe place by holding his hands and take off his pair of shoes.”

Following the directions to the doctors, PM Modi resumed his speech where he was talking about Delhi hosting the G20 Summit next month.

PM Modi in Bengaluru to meet ISRO team

PM Modi on Saturday landed directly in Bengaluru to meet the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team after the successful landing of the lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and stated that he could not stop himself as he was not in the country.

“I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi shares South Africa's reaction on Chandrayaan-3

The PM further speaking about his experience at the BRICS Summit said, “I went to attend BRICS in South Africa. I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages. The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as ‘Shiv-Shakti’.

PM Modi as quoted by news agency ANI said, “Shiv ki baat hoti heini toh Shubham hota hai aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mera desk ke Nari Shakti ki baat hoti hai.”

BJP’s rousing welcome for PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and other prominent leaders welcomed PM Modi at the Palam airport.

“PM Modi returned from a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece. Your guidance and direction have made Chandrayaan-3 a successful project. It is making the whole nation proud,” said BJP national president JP Nadda on PM Modi’s arrival.