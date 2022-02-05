PM Modi Stops By To Have ‘Chana’ At ICRISAT Farm In Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped by to have ‘Chana’ at the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad during his visit to Telangana state to inaugurate ICRISAT’s climate change research facility. During the visit to Hyderabad, the Prime Minister inaugurated two research facilities at the premier Agri research centre, ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stops by to have ‘Chana’ at the ICRISAT farm in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/zQ3ABsHzrr — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

In the video, PM Modi is seen casually walking in the farmland to taste some farm 'Chana'. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister kickstarted the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. He further dedicated the two inaugurated facilities to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. He further unveiled a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launched a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

During the event, the Prime Minister spoke of LIFE- Lifestyle for Environment; P3 – Pro planet people movements and India’s net-zero target by 2070 and said, “Pro planet people is a movement that connects every community, every individual with climate responsibility to tackle the climate challenge. This is not limited to just words, but is also reflected in the actions of the Government of India".

PM Modi unveils ‘Statue Of Equality’ in Hyderabad

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. PM Modi has dedicated the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad to the nation.

Ahead of unveiling the statue, he performed Vedic rituals and offered prayers at 'Yagyashala' in Shamshabad. He also took a tour of the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the 'Statue of Equality'.