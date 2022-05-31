Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, received a warm welcome as he arrived at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. Making the moment more special, a girl from the crowd gifted PM Modi a sketch of his mother, Heeraben Modi. The leader stopped his car to accept the gift.

Delighted over the gift, PM Modi asked the girl her name and how long it took for her to complete the sketch. The girl responded that it took only a day to finish it.

The Prime Minister also asked where she lived, and she replied that she was a Shimla resident. She added that she had made a similar sketch of the PM, and had sent it across through the authorities. PM Modi blessed her for her gesture.

PM Modi in Shimla

The Prime Minister arrived in Shimla on Tuesday and was given a warm welcome by people who showered flower petals on his cavalcade, which was on its way to Ridge Maidan. He further addressed the Garib Kalyan Sammelan gathering and virtually interacted with beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country.

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, following his arrival at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital. The Chief Minister walked Modi to the venue of the rally in Ridge Maidan around 11.30 AM.

Addressing the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In last 8 years... not even once did I vision myself as PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM... I'm just a Pradhan Sevak of 130 cr people who're everything in my life and my life is also for you."

On Monday, the Prime Minister launched a series of welfare measures for children who have lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19, including financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, a dedicated helpline, and health cover of Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman cards.