PM Modi Stresses India's Commitment To Protecting Sovereignty; Says 'unite Against Terror'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke on the fight against terrorism and extremism amid the debate around the world on the horrific church attack in France and French President's Macron's reaction to it. While speaking at the event organized on the National Unity Day at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, for the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Modi also sent an indirect message to China and reiterated that the country will protect its sovereignty, at all cost. PM Modi's remark comes amid tensed border relations between India and China, after the violent faceoff in Galwan valley in June this year, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

PM Modi said, "India's outlook at the border has changed. Today our soldiers give a befitting response to those who are attempting to change the territorial borders of India. We are building 1000 km roads in the border areas, we are building bridges, tunnels and we are unstoppable. We are dedicated, committed and all ready to protect our Sovereignty. But amid these development works, there are few challenges. In the past few years, the kind of situation that has emerged in a few countries is condemnable. Few people have come out openly in support of terrorism, they are hampering the peace and have risen as a problem for the world. All the countries of the world need to unite against terrorism. No one can benefit from terrorism and violence. India has always fought against terrorism. Peace and unity are the only way out. We have to fight against each and every force that supports terrorist outfits."

India stands with France

Earlier, PM Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and declared that India stands by France in the fight against terrorism. India had strongly deplored the personal attacks against French President Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam, calling it a violation of the most basic standards of international discourse. In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also condemned the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner and asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance.

On Thursday, a Tunisian man armed with a knife and allegedly carrying a copy of the Quran attacked worshippers in a French church in the in Mediterranean city of Nice and killed three. The attack was the third in less than two months that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was targeted in a 2015 terror attack killing 11 people and ravaging its staff.

