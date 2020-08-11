Coronavirus: PM Modi Stresses On Achieving Less Than 1% Mortality Rate In Meeting With CMs

Noting a significant rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in primarily 10 states across the country, Prime Minister Modi held a meeting with the respective Chief Ministers and emphasised on effective management of the pandemic, in order to bring India’s COVID-19 mortality rate below 1%.

The video conference meeting held on Monday was attended by the CM's of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi acknowledged that the health sectors in these states are under immense pressure due to the steep rise in positive cases.

The 10 states have reported the maximum cases so far, owing to 80% of the total number of infections recorded in India. In view of the same, PM said there was a need to discuss and supervise the situation.

“If we together defeat Coronavirus in these 10 states, then India will successfully overcome the pandemic. Presently, we are conducting 7 lakh tests per day and the number is increasing gradually. The fatality rate, the active cases are coming down and the recovery rate is increasing simultaneously. Our efforts are yielding results,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister asserted that if the state governments work in a focused manner, they can achieve the target of reducing Coronavirus mortality rate below 1%.

‘Effective weapons against Coronavirus’

PM Modi noted that containment measures, contact tracing, surveillance and quarantine facilities have proven effective in curbing the deadly virus. “Spread of the infection becomes less when it is traced within the first 72 hours. We need to follow the mantra of testing infected people within 72 hours only,” he said.

PM also said that the situation in Haryana, parts of UP and Delhi was serious, however, the states worked hard in limiting the number of active cases. He said the situation can be controlled in a better manner if they move systematically.

“I am confident that India will win over this pandemic and we can start fresh in future. If we work in a systematised way, we can reverse the situation and make things work better,” PM Modi told the Chief Ministers.

