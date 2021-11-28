PM Modi Stresses On Conserving Natural Resources, Cites Case Of Meghalaya's Umngot River

Hailing citizens for taking steps to preserve nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 83rd Mann Ki Baat session, talked about Meghalaya's floating boat image, which seems to be in the air. PM also highlighted that apart from Government schemes and initiatives, the people's efforts bring happiness. 'We have a lot of states, regions and people from across the country have preserved the colours of their natural heritage,' added PM Modi. Prime Minister was talking about Meghalaya's Umngot River, which is one of the cleanest rivers in the world. This river is situated 100 km from the capital city Shillong in Meghalaya.

"Currently, I was seeing on social media there is a picture from Meghalaya which is getting viral, it shows a boat floating in the air. In the first instance, this picture can attract anyone, I am sure many of you must have seen it. When we look at it closely then we realise then it is not flying but floating on river water but the river water is so clear that we can see the base sharply and the boat appears to be floating in the air," added PM Modi.

Prime Minister hails people's efforts

Marking it as an 'inspiration to everyone,' PM Modi said that people from several regions, even today, have a lifestyle synced with nature:

"They have maintained, even today, the lifestyle sync with nature, this is an inspiration for us. We must reserve natural resources around us and try to restore and protect their real form," mentioned PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

Prime Minister explains the importance of preserving nature

Further speaking on nature and environment, the Prime Minister said that it poses threat to us only when the people try to disturb 'its balance or destroy its sanctity.'

"Nature nurtures us like a Mother and fills our world with vivid colours too," added PM Narendra Modi on nature.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' linked with people's efforts

Linking 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' with efforts to preserve nature, PM cited the example of Noon river in Jalaun:

"There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' said the Prime Minister.

Image: PTI/Twitter//@PiyushGoyal